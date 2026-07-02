Panthers May Not Re-Sign Brady Christensen with Lions, 49ers Potentially in Way

The Carolina Panthers suffered a ton of offensive line injuries last year, but their depth up front was crucial in surviving that. They ended up still having a good season despite using double-digit line combinations.

Part of that depth and versatiity, for a while, was Brady Christensen. He could play guard and center, and he has past experience at tackle, too. He is still on the free agent market, though, after an Achilles injury in 2025.

The Panthers reportedly have interest and are keeping tabs. They should probably have re-signed him by now, but they haven't. And now, two NFC contenders could lurk, poised to poach Christensen away.

The 49ers and Lions may have interest in ex-Panther Brady Christensen

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen (70) against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions already poached one crucial offensive lineman from the Panthers by signing Cade Mays early in free agency. Now, according to Bleacher Report's Moe Moton, they could do it again.

Brady Christensen is versatile as a backup, and he's truthfully not bad when forced into action. The Panthers know this well, which is why they're monitoring him. He's not signed yet, though.

Moton wrote, "If Christensen is ready to put on pads in August, he could have a solid market for his services. He's started in 34 out of 59 games as a stabilizing asset on the Panthers' offensive line."

Christensen is not yet 30, so Moton believes he may have some prime years left to help an offensive line. The Panthers need help in the interior, because the backups behind sometimes-injured Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are Chandler Zavala and practice squad players.

"Teams that need a plug-and-play guard or sixth offensive lineman who can fill voids wherever necessary should keep tabs on Christensen's recovery timetable this summer," Moton concluded. The Panthers fit that description.

But he also pitched the Lions, as we mentioned above, and the San Francisco 49ers as ideal landing spots. The Panthers weren't one, even though they'd be a fantastic spot for him and vice versa.

It's impossible to tell what the market is for the lineman, but the Panthers know his medicals better than anyone, and he's still a free agent. That could be telling on two fronts.

Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) takes the field during the first quarter | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Either he's too injured to take a risk, even with a nonguaranteed contract, or the Panthers just don't feel that they'd benefit from having him. In a sense, this is like the Panthers refusing to sign a tight end.

The need is there (for tight end and backup guard), but despite the good options (Jonnu Smith and Christensen), Panthers GM Dan Morgan is sticking with what he's got.