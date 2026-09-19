Panthers Red Zone Report: Why Drives Succeeded & How We Move Forward in Week 2

On Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the Carolina Panthers were a perfect 4/4 on red-zone opportunities. It's obviously just one game, but the Panthers only scored on 42.1% of their trips last year, good for 21st in the NFL.

This is obviously a big change and a step in the right direction. Previously, Bryce Young and Dave Canales struggled in that area of the field. With Brad Idzik, that may not be a problem. So, what changed and how does that continue this week?

How the Panthers can keep up their red-zone success

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Legette | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers were perfect in the red zone in Week 1 against an admittedly struggling Bears defense. Still, what the Panthers were able to do was highly impressive, and it all came down to aggression, which was a theme all day.

The Panthers got into the red zone and didn't shift into conservative mode. They didn't feed the running backs inside the 10 like they so often did in previous years. They kept going at the Bears' defense.

On the first score, the Panthers ran twice in the red zone, once on first-and-one (getting stuffed) and again after a penalty moved them back. Otherwise, they threw on the other three plays, including on the scoring play and the wiped-out touchdown to Darren Waller.

On the second TD drive, the Panthers threw from the 21, so almost the red zone. Then, they ran unsuccessfully before pivoting to the pass on two of the final three plays. The rushing touchdown by Young was on a scramble, so they were still being aggressive and looking to throw.

The third TD drive was a Chuba Hubbard run, but just before that, Bryce Young hit Mitchell Evans for a nine-yard gain to set it up where the Panthers might've began that sequence with a run attempt to try and inch their way to the end zone.

The final touchdown drive of the day was a pass to Jalen Coker. This was all passing, as the Panthers started with an 18-yard toss, a nullified one-yard TD (again), a scramble (so another pass play), and then the toss to Coker.

Put simply, the Panthers didn't ease up or get predictable in the red zone in Week 1. Against the Falcons, who have a much stronger defense, that has to stick. They can't get conservative, and they have to continue being smart.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball for a touchdown i | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have loads of tall weapons that are perfect for the red zone, and they utilized them well. Including the called-back TDs, Young threw touchdown passes on the day to Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller, Jalen Coker, and Chuba Hubbard. Only Hubbard, who was wide open as a checkdown, doesn't fit the bill there.

The Panthers were smart and aggressive, and it worked. Let's keep that going in Week 2.