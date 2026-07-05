Panthers Reuniting With Former Edge is Perfect Gamble as Offseason Slows Down

The Carolina Panthers have done a lot of work over the last two years to fix what has long been a horrible pass rush. After trading Brian Burns, the Panthers have tried and failed to field a line that can get to the quarterback.

In 2025, they drafted Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, and both look promising but unspectacular so far. In 2026, they signed Jaelan Phillips, a pressure master who has low sack totals.

All three are good moves and reasons the Panthers should have a much-improved pass rush this year. But during that time, there was one oversight that could still be corrected before training camp.

The Panthers should reunite with Jadeveon Clowney

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) comes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers have overhauled their pass rush in recent years, constantly attempting to find the right combination of players who can get to the quarterback. Ultimately, they had to pony up with two top-100 draft picks and a $120 million contract to get where they are now.

Lost in the shuffle of all that is the premature release of Jadeveon Clowney. He was cut to make room for Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, but he was still very productive last year with the Dallas Cowboys.

He remains a free agent, and he's one the Panthers should seriously consider reuniting with. Outside of Jaelan Phillips, Scourton, and Umanmielen, the pass rush is thin. Carolina's banking on Pat Jones taking off after being both underwhelming and injured last year.

That's not the wisest bet, not when Clowney is out there. He's shown to be a productive player in Ejiro Evero's system. Jones has not. Jones has injury concerns that Clowney doesn't. In most regards, pivoting to Clowney would be better.

Jones is an easy cut at this point, and he'd save the team almost $5 million against the cap. That would more than likely be enough to sign an aging veteran edge rusher who's been on the market for several months now.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) at Carolina Panthers Practice Fields | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Will the Panthers do it? That's unlikely. They have had ample opportunity to sign him and/or cut Jones to move on. They have done neither, seemingly showcasing that they're more than happy with the current edge room.

But they should regret having cut Clowney in the first place, and they may regret not taking another chance on him this year. They're still relying on a lot of unknowns off the edge, and Clowney, while far from spectacular, is not so unknown.