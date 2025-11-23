Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan gets horrendous fine from NFL for 'violent' gesture
Tomorrow night the Carolina Panthers will have their first chance in years to make a statement in a prime-time game and prove that they belong in the NFL.
Before the opportunity comes, the league office has at least one more humiliation ritual for the Panthers to get through.
Observe the "violent gesture" from Carolina's star rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan that earned him a fine of $14,491 from the league yesterday.
Tetairoa McMillan's terrible fine
Yes, pointing your fingers in the same general direction for a split second is about as violent as it gets. Shouldn't McMillan have been thinking of the children?
As far as we're concerned this is a new low by the NFL, whose penalties and fines have always been capricious. To fine McMillan for what he did feels straight up dishonest, though.
The NFL is what it is though, and there's no point in preaching to the devil.
If there's a silver lining maybe the fine will motivate McMillan, who's coming off a career-best 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. A similar line against the San Francisco 49ers would go a long way towards an upset. The Panthers are seven-point underdogs, according to the latest odds.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Why Bryce Young is one of Week 12’s best fantasy football sleepers
NFL draft analyst identifies Carolina’s 2 biggest offseason roster needs
Christian McCaffrey reveals how he felt about Panthers-49ers trade