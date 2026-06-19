Panthers Should Add Proven Defender DaQuan Jones to Thin Defensive Front

The Carolina Panthers wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp just over a week ago. Now there’s a little bit of down time before training camp begins in July. Dave Canales’s club will be one of the two teams to kick off the 2026 field in the preseason when they clash with the Arizona Cardinals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Hence, Aaron Schatz of ESPN assembled a list of suggestions for each of the league’s 32 teams when it came to making one more move this offseason. In the case of the Panthers, another experienced performer on the defensive front would be a positive. Adding 12-year pro DaQuan Jones, who spent the four seasons with the Bills, could prove to be a worthwhile addition.

Adding DL DaQuan Jones would give Panthers some proven depth up front

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“Tershawn Wharton recently underwent neck surgery,” said Schatz, “and is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. It would be good for the Panthers to bring in some veteran depth that can play in case Wharton is unable to start the season…”

“The Panthers play a base 3-4, and right now,” added Schatz, “the backup defensive ends are LaBryan Ray (who didn't start a game last season, although he has in the past), and 2025 undrafted free agent Jared Harrison-Hunte (who hasn’t played in the regular season yet).”

Also on the defensive end depth chart are a pair of undrafted rookie free agents in Duke University’s Aaron Hall (who has opened some eyes this spring) and Ohio State’s Tywone Malone.

Veteran DaQuan Jones played for the Panthers five years ago

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A fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2014, Jones spent seven seasons in Nashville before signing a one-year contract with the Panthers in 2021. He was a 17-game starter for the club, finishing with 38 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. He shuffled off to Buffalo in 2022, and in four seasons under then-head coach Sean McDermott started 51 games, totaled 10.0 sacks.

In a dozen games with the Bills this past season, he finished with 22 stops, three sacks, batted down two passes and forced a fumble. Joned is also a veteran of a dozen postseason games with Tennessee (4) and Buffalo (8).

Signing DaQuan Jones would be a great move for numerous reasons

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Along with Wharton, Morgan added Bobby Brown III and Cam Jackson to the middle of the three-man defensive line last offseason via free agency and the draft, respectively. In April, he used a second-round pick on promising Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter.

The addition of Jones (Pro Football Focus’ 24th-ranked interior defender in 2025) would not only be insurance in case Wharton isn’t ready in September, it gives defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero an experienced option behind standout Derrick Brown.