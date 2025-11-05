Only one rookie WR is out-producing Tetairoa McMillan halfway through NFL season
He has been the Carolina Panthers’ most productive pass-catcher this season, and it really isn’t close. Back in April, general manager Dan Morgan defied some common assumptions and used the eighth overall pick in the draft on a wide receiver instead of a much-needed pass rusher. He opted for University of Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan.
Nine games into 2025, he leads Carolina with 41 receptions, good for 558 yards (13.6 average) and a pair of scores—both touchdowns coming in the team’s win over Dallas in Week 6. He’s one of five Panthers’ players with two TD grabs.
McMillan’s catch total is more than twice that of Xavier Legette (20 in 7 games), who is second on the team in that area and who led Dave Canales’s club in this category (49) a year ago. Amazingly, McMillan is the only player on the team that has totaled at least 200 receiving yards (Legette is second with 181).
The staff at The 33rd Team listed the top rookie pass-catchers this season in terms of receiving yards.
Only Tampa Bay’s talented wideout Emeka Egbuka (562) has been more productive in this area, and he has put up those numbers in one fewer game (8) with seven fewer receptions (34).
So what heights could the former Wildcat reach this season? The Panthers’ rookie record for receptions in a season is actually held by running back Christian McCaffrey (80) in 2017. The most receiving yards (1,008) and touchdown catches (9) by a rookie were set three years earlier by wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in 2014. All appear within reach if the 6’5”, 212-pound target can remain healthy for the remainder of 2025.
Of course, a winning season and a playoff appearance by the team for the first time since 2017 would be pretty exhilarating as well.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers take huge leap in power rankings after surprising Packers
Panthers studs & duds from a shocking upset win over the Packers
Takeaways from the Panthers’ thrilling walk-off win against Green Bay
Carolina Panthers great begs podcasters to stay retired for good luck