Carolina Panthers' Offensive Hopes Rest on Extremely Low-Ranked Starter

The Carolina Panthers don't really have a standout on offense, a true centerpiece that will keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night. Bryce Young doesn't command that much concern, and his supporting cast remains a bit lackluster.

Tetairoa McMillan may one day be that sort of player. And after 2024, it looked like Chuba Hubbard could be, but that did not remotely pan out in 2025. But because the offense doesn't have that type of player, someone has to be the focus.

And ultimately, because we know Dave Canales' tendencies as a coach now, that player is Hubbard, for better or worse. And according to PFF, it's for worse.

The Panthers will rely on Chuba Hubbard, who ranks 27th among starting running backs

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a legitimate argument that Chuba Hubbard was a top-10 running back in 2024. He had a borderline Pro Bowl season and earned the extension that now feels like a huge mistake. He was good.

That's not so much the case anymore. Injuries may have played a role, but until we see the 2026 version of Hubbard, the 2025 version implies that he's not very good, which basically justifies the fact that PFF ranked him the 27th-best starting running back.

Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick wrote, "Injuries, along with Rico Dowdle’s emergence, conspired to force Hubbard into arguably his least productive NFL season in 2025."

They pointed out that, including the one postseason game Carolina played, he averaged a paltry 3.8 yards per carry. "His 15 missed tackles forced were the third-fewest among all running backs with at least 100 attempts," they added.

But Dowdle's gone, and Chadwick and Wasserman believe it's a "prime opportunity" to cement himself as the starter again in Carolina, but how much does that mean? Behind him are Jonathon Brooks, a player with three appearances in two years, and Trevor Etienne, a return man.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) makes a catch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are going to run the ball. They're probably not going to change the formula from last year very much since they have a better defense to rely on now. They'll still run the ball, grind the clock, and earn close wins.

In doing so, they'll need Hubbard a lot. There is no Dowdle to come in and revitalize the backfield for a few weeks. And for everyone's sake, let's all hope that PFF's ranking, which is harsh but not inaccurate, ages poorly by the time the season is in full swing.