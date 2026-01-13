Rico Dowdle prediction would be terrible news for Carolina Panthers

It’s the offseason for 24 NFL teams (including the Carolina Panthers) that are looking to get better in 2026. When it comes to free agency, the “legal” tampering period begins on March 9, and the NFL’s new fiscal year starts at 4:00 pm ET on March 11.

Zach Bachar of Bleacher Report gave his thoughts on who the last-place New Orleans Saints may target this offseason in terms of veteran additions. Kellen Moore’s club could have their eyes on an NFC South rival.

“New Orleans will now look to build around (Tyler) Shough,” said Bachar, “and could target several players in free agency including guard David Edwards, pass-rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Rico Dowdle.”

While Edwards (Bills), Chaisson (Patriots) and Doubs (Packers) would all be solid additions. However, if the Saints were able to sign Dowdle, the move would obviously serve two purposes. New Orleans would rob the Panthers of their leading rusher this past season while looking to bolster a running attack that gained the fifth-fewest yards in the league in 2025.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sirvocea Dennis (8) and linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) and defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) tackle Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Then again, the former Cowboys’ 1,000-yard runner didn’t exactly go out with a bang this season. Although he finished with almost identical stats from his final year in Dallas, he failed to run for at least 60 yards in each of his final nine outings with the Panthers. That includes nine yards on five carries in Saturday’s playoff loss to the Rams.

In 16 games with the Cowboys in 2024, Dowdle totaled 235 carries for 1,079 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 249 yards and three TDs. Incredibly, he finished with 236 attempts for 1,076 yards and six scores, and totaled 39 receptions for 297 yards and one touchdowns in 17 regular-season outings with Dave Canales’s club this season.

Even with his less-than-scintillating second-half performance, Dowdle would no doubt be a terrific addition to a Saints’ offense that averaged only 94.3 yards per game rushing this past season. If he indeed winds up testing free agency, it could be a be a very busy market.

