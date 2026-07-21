The Silver Lining of Panthers Superstar Jaycee Horn's Unfortunate Injury

Disaster struck the Carolina Panthers today when it was revealed that Taylor Moton was going to start the training camp period on the NFI (non-football injury) list with blood clots.

That is a huge blow. Not only is it a scary injury for Moton, it's brutal for the offensive line. Right tackle was one of the few spots in really good shape, and now he'll miss a chunk of the season.

Then, things got even worse. Cameron Wolfe reported that Jaycee Horn would also land on the non-football injury list after suffering a cut while running. He will need stitches.

However, unlike in Moton's case, this is far from the worst-case scenario for several reasons. An injury is never good, but there can be some good from this since Horn isn't expected to miss all that much time.

Why Jaycee Horn's injury won't be as bad as it could for Panthers

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaycee Horn is going to start training camp on the NFI. While running, the star cornerback cut himself and had to get stitches. How that happened is anyone's guess, and it's unfortunate.

Panthers Pro Bowl CB Jaycee Horn also will start on non-football injury after cut on his foot while running required stiches.



Minor injury and Horn is expected to return early in training camp. pic.twitter.com/emNPv62gxC — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 21, 2026

The good news is that the Panthers shouldn't be without their $100 million cornerback for very long. Horn is expected to return during training camp. He shouldn't even miss preseason with this injury.

However, missing any time is bad, and stitches can have complications. Of course, they are an extremely minor medical procedure, so the concern level is not that high.

The Panthers drafted Will Lee III in the fourth round of the NFL draft. While they'd certainly prefer to have Horn out there getting ready for the season, Lee is a capable stand-in for now.

Plus, the extra experience likely getting first-team reps could prove to be invaluable for Lee's development. We expect him to take over for Mike Jackson in the starting lineup next season after Jackson likely signs elsewhere in free agency.

So, while it's only going to be for a little bit in non-game action, Lee getting elevated reps against the best the Panthers have to offer should help him in the long run.

Fortunately, Horn's not new to the team, and he's also no stranger to dealing with time off. He is equipped to handle not being able to play, and he knows Ejiro Evero's system well enough by now that he won't need the training camp period to really get up to speed.

And provided he's back in time for the preseason, which is expected, then he can get in-game reps in meaningless contests to get back up to speed. Considering how bad this could've been, the Panthers and Horn are quite lucky.