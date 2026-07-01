Tetairoa McMillan Remains Better Fantasy Option Than Emeka Egbuka

As the NFL season approaches, various preseason rankings and projections will be released. One piece of the sport that never rests is Fantasy Football. NFL fans all around the country are already prepping for the fantasy season and are doing mock drafts.

As far as positional value goes, wide receivers are arguably the most important piece of a fantasy team. There are some second-year NFL receivers who are primed for a leap after stellar rookie campaigns, and none more than the Carolina Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan.

McMillan headlined a supremely talented rookie receiver class in 2025. The other rookie who stood out for a lot of the season was Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka. The division-rival pass catcher was leading the OROTY race early in the season till his production dipped and McMillan's rose.

Now heading into year two, its clear which receiver will get taken first in Fantasy Football drafts.

Where Tetairoa McMillan Ranks Amongst 2nd Year Receivers

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Pro Football Network's Jason Katz released his top 10 second-year receivers for Fantasy Football this season. To no surprise at all, Tetairoa McMillan ranks No. 1, and Emeka Egbuka ranks No. 2. McMillan at No. 1 was the only right answer; Carolina's star receiver finished the 2025 season with 211 fantasy points, while Egbuka finished with 195.

The top 10 second-year WRs for fantasy football in 2026, per @jasonkatz13 📊 pic.twitter.com/rE5V4nNK6r — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) June 30, 2026

Entering the 2026 season, McMillan is still viewed as the better receiver, and rightfully so. Carolina's offense is on an upward trajectory, with QB Bryce Young improving each season, and the rest of the offense filling out alongside McMillan.

Meanwhile, in Tampa, Emeka Egbuka did thrive at times, both with Mike Evans next to him, and even early on without him after he got injured. Down the stretch of the season, Egbuka and the entire Tampa offense seemed to have plateaued.

Why Tetairoa McMillan Will Produce More

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McMillan's advantage over Egbuka in fantasy is his status in the receiver room. Egbuka is in a more crowded room, with guys like Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, and even Tez Johnson, who came on strong in some games last season.

As for the Panthers' receiving core, Jalen Coker will be the WR2 and will have games in which he outperforms McMillan. Other than Coker, no other receiver has the potential to steal a lot of targets from McMillan. Xavier Legette will have moments few and far between, and Chris Brazzell II will operate primarily as a serious threat.

The workload difference between McMillan and Egbuka is key here and is why McMillan is the right choice as the best fantasy option out of the two.