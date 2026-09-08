The Biggest Panthers Question Has Nothing To Do With Underwhelming Offense

The Carolina Panthers have quite a few questions this year. Even after winning the NFC South and taking the Los Angeles Rams to the brink in the playoffs, the future (and present) is rather murky. 2026 is a big season for everyone involved.

Can Jaelan Phillips stay healthy and improve his sack totals? Will the revamped offensive line get it together? What happens when healthy players return? Can Bryce Young take the next step? How will the Panthers overcome the lackluster weapons on offense?

Most of the questions are on offense, and understandably so. But ultimately, the most pressing question has nothing to do with that side of the ball.

The biggest Panthers question actually lies on defense

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) talks with defensive coach Ejiro Evero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ejiro Evero has not had much talent on defense since taking over as Panthers' defensive coordinator. The results have been pretty disappointing. This year, though, the talent is there. The Panthers have a great player (or two) at every single level of the defense.

So, the question remains: what can Ejiro Evero do with actual talent? The Panthers, as we covered previously, believed Evero could succeed with good players, so they kept him despite awful results. Now, they have those players.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen believes this is the most pressing question left. Props to him for avoiding the Bryce Young conversation here, but it's a valid and perhaps more important question, too.

The Panthers have clearly set the roster up to be a defensive team. They want to lean on that unit. So can Evero be the leader of that reliable, dependable unit?

"Evero is respected around the league and has had serious consideration as a head coach candidate despite poor defensive production in Carolina. People in the league seem to understand that he’s had awful rosters to work with," Nguyen began.

He continued, "Last year, after adding talent, the Panthers finished 22nd in defensive DVOA, FTN’s efficiency metric. This year, they signed rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Evero has the talent that he needs to build the best defense that the Panthers have had in a long time."

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) jogs onto the field during a joint practice | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether or not he can build that level of defense remains to be seen, and if he can't, then it stands to reason that that will be why the Panthers flounder this season, not a lackluster offense (although the offense could stand to be a whole lot better).

Are Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, with a mix of Lee Hunter, Will Lee, and Zakee Wheatley as rookies, enough? Time will tell.