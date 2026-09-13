These 4 Things Could Decide Panthers-Bears in Week 1

The wait is finally over for the Carolina Panthers. After an offseason filled with expectations following last year's NFC South title, the Panthers open the 2026 season Sunday against a Chicago Bears team coming off a division title of its own. There are plenty of storylines surrounding both teams, but a few areas could go a long way in deciding whether Carolina starts the season with a win.

Can Bryce Get Off to an Early Start?

Bryce Young is 0-3 in season openers in his career, and in each of those games, Carolina scored exactly 10 points. This season, they start off against a Bears team that is out to show everyone that last year was not a fluke.

Caleb Williams, the talented third-year quarterback, is on the other side and looking to continue his career ascension. As the season goes on and the schedule gets tougher, it makes this opening game even more important for Carolina. The answer is always at the quarterback position, and Carolina gave up a lot to draft Young. Now in his fourth season, the Panthers will be looking to cash in on their investment.

The slow starts will need to stop, and Bryce has to show everyone in Charlotte why Carolina traded up to get the talented quarterback out of Alabama. Last season, Young threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He showed the promise that has Carolina optimistic about the future as he helped lead the Panthers to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

We're looking for Bryce to make another significant leap this season and show that he is the quarterback of the future. A good place to start would be leading Carolina to something he hasn't done yet in his career: a win in the season opener.

Get Tetairoa McMillan Involved Downfield

As a rookie, Tetairoa McMillan had 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns. Even more impressively, he averaged 14.5 yards per catch.

Carolina will need to make the Bears' defense respect the downfield connection between Young and McMillan. If Bryce gets into a rhythm early, that could open up some opportunities to hit McMillan for explosive plays. The Panthers know what McMillan can do when he gets the football, and stretching the field gives Young another way to put pressure on Chicago's defense.

Not only could that threat open up the field, but it could also create more options for the running game. If Chicago has to respect McMillan downfield, the Bears won't be able to focus as much attention on what's happening around the line of scrimmage.

Carolina Has to Make Caleb Williams Uncomfortable

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Caleb Williams set a Bears record by throwing for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns while throwing only seven interceptions. More importantly, he showed the ability to get rid of the ball much more quickly, as he was sacked only 24 times last season, down from 68 the season before.

Derrick Brown and Nic Scourton led the Panthers with five sacks each, but the team as a whole only managed to get to the quarterback 35 times. If Carolina wants to come away with the win, the pressure will have to be there against Williams, especially with Scourton out.

Williams is very talented, and if given the chance to sit in the pocket, he can pick the Carolina secondary apart. Even if the Panthers don't get the sacks, they still need to make Williams rush his throws, move him off his spot, and make him uncomfortable in the pocket.

Brown is one of Carolina's best defensive players, and I'm looking for him to have a bigger season. If he can get consistent pressure up the middle and the Panthers can get Williams out of rhythm, it could make for a much longer day for the Bears quarterback.

Don't Let Chicago Control the Game on the Ground

Caleb Williams gets plenty of adoration, but we can't dismiss the fact that Chicago averaged 144.5 yards per game on the ground last season, which was good for third in the NFL. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai made for an effective one-two punch in the backfield.

The Panthers' run defense improved dramatically last season, and that improvement needs to carry over into Sunday. If Carolina can slow down the running game and force the Bears into third-and-long situations, it puts more pressure on Williams to beat them with his arm.

It will be important for Carolina to keep Chicago behind the chains and force the Bears to make plays in obvious passing situations. That's also when the Panthers' pass rush will have its best opportunity to get after Williams.

If Chicago establishes the running game early, Williams will have the benefit of a much more balanced offense, and Carolina won't be able to attack him the same way. The Panthers spent much of last season showing that their run defense was no longer the weakness it had been in the past. Sunday's opener will give them an early chance to show that improvement can carry over into 2026.