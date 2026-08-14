Two Massive Injuries Harshly Tank Carolina Panthers' Offensive Line Ranking

It’s been quite the rollercoaster ride for a key component of Dave Canales’s club dating back to the middle of January. And the negatives have certainly outweighed the positives to date.

Earlier this week, Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus released the service’s offensive line rankings for the upcoming season. The reigning NFC South champions can be found close to the bottom of the list. Ranked at No. 26, it means that their front is also far and away the worst-graded unit within their own division.

Panthers’ offensive line has received a low ranking entering 2026

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Only the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles are above the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Atlanta Falcons can be found at the ninth spot, and the New Orleans Saints sit at No. 16.

Of course, there is a highly logical explanation for the dismal placement in the rankings. “The Panthers would have ranked inside the top 12 if they had their starting tackles,” stated McGuinness, “but they are without both Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, at least to start the year.”

Carolina’s offensive front will have many changes to open the season

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“They are fortunate to have backups they will feel pretty good about in Rasheed Walker,” added McGuinness, “who has earned a PFF grade above 60.0 in each of his first three seasons in the league. They also have to be feeling positive about Monroe Freeling, but some growing pains should be expected for him in Year 1.”

Of course, Ekwonu is still trying to come back after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon in Carolina’s wild card loss to the Rams. Meanwhile, Moton is currently on the reserve/non-football injury list (blood clot in lung) and will miss the beginning of the 2026 regular season.

Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan Walker, the Green Bay Packers’ starting left tackle the past three seasons, to an economical deal. Then he used the 19th overall pick in April’s draft to add Freeling, the imposing 6’7” blocker from the University of Georgia.

Panthers’ o-line will have three new starters from a year ago

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It’s also worth noting that quarterback Bryce Young will have a new center snapping him the football. That would be former Jaguars’ and Saints’ pivot Luke Fortner.

A third-round pick by Jacksonville in 2022, he’s never missed a game in four NFL seasons. He started every game for the Jaguars his first two seasons, took a back seat Mitch Morse in 2024, and then was dealt to the Saints a year ago. He wound up making 10 starts this past season when veteran Erik McCoy went down.

Like Walker, Morgan signed Fortner (PFF’s No. 17 center in 2025) to a one-year contract. It’s also worth noting that the Panthers used a fifth-round draft choice on Kansas State center Sam Hecht.

In 2024, the Panthers’ offensive line wound up being Pro Football Focus’ eighth-best unit. It slumped to No. 20 this past season, with former Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt missing the vast majority of 2025. While this group’s current ranking is somewhat disappointing, don’t be surprised if this emerges as a formidable quintet as the season unfolds.