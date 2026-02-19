What it Would Cost the Panthers to Trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick?

The Miami Dolphins are cleaning house right now, letting go of key pieces like WR Tyreek Hill and edge rusher Bradley Chubb. With Miami seemingly having everyone available right now, what would the Carolina Panthers have to give up for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick?

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport dropped his list of five trade ideas for Fitzpatrick, none of which involved Carolina, but it gives a good idea of what NFL teams will have to cough up to add Fitzpatrick to their secondary.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The Dolphins have had trade talks with teams regarding star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, per @Schultz_Report



The Dolphins are making major moves 👀 pic.twitter.com/nyqQJ9ALvV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 18, 2026

Fitzpatrick didn’t have the greatest of seasons in Miami this past season; he had one forced fumble and one interception on the year. That interception was against the Panthers, ironically enough.

For the Carolina Panthers, Minkah Fitzpatrick would be a day-one upgrade, someone who's played at an elite level and has a ton of experience. In his career, Fitzpatrick has intercepted 21 passes and scored 4 touchdowns. He also has 690 solo tackles. Fitzpatrick is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has it for a Steelers interception in the red zone!



📺: #PITvsBAL on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tKZq6gUtxr — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024

The safety unit for Carolina improved from the disastrous 2024 unit. There’s still room to grow, though, and someone like Fitzpatrick could be a valuable addition.

Carolina could offer multiple different types of deals, but for the most part, it shouldn’t be too complicated when it comes to Fitzpatrick’s value at this point in his career, and at the age of 29 years old. Here are two deals that should land Minkah Fitzpatrick for the Panthers.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) gets an interception over Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Panthers Use Early 2026 Draft Capital

Panthers receive - S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Dolphins receive - 2026 3rd round pick

Anything more than a third-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick at this point would be absurd; a third-round pick for Carolina in 2026 is a fair price, and even some Panthers fans might not be happy about giving that up for Fitzpatrick.

If Carolina chooses to trade a third-round pick from this year's draft, any other compensation has to be later 2027 picks.

Carolina keeps their early 2026 draft picks but depletes their 2027 draft capital.

Panthers receive – Minkah Fitzpatrick

Dolphins receive – 2026 6th round pick, 2027 3rd round pick

Carolina gets their stud safety, a position the Panthers probably would’ve drafted at some point, whether it was third or fourth round, if not trading for Fitzpatrick. Carolina can shift their focus to the offensive line, and maybe even the wide receiver room in the third round of 2026.

Miami gets a lower value in 2026, but could go after their QB of the future in the third round of next year's NFL Draft, considering the 2027 class is absolutely loaded with talent at QB.

Even if they didn’t go that route, the Dolphins will have plenty of holes to fill even after next season and still will be dealing with that awful Tua Tagoviloa contract, so a third-round pick provides them with talent at a lower cost.

Carolina could boost their secondary even more with this move. Throwing in Fitzpatrick along with one of the best corner duos in the league with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, the Panthers pass defense will be dangerous.