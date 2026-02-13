What it Might Cost the Carolina Panthers to Trade for Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders' cornerstone defensive tackle has had trade rumors swirling around him for years, and they’ve never been hotter than right now. Recent reports about Maxx Crosby indicate he's ready to move on from Las Vegas.

So, naturally, hypothetical trades are being discussed, showing what kind of haul the Carolina Panthers might need to make a big swing this offseason.

.@TomPelissero on Maxx Crosby:



"He's in the building everyday. That conversation he had with Kubiak was positive, but there are a lot of other fences that would need to be mended for him to stay in Vegas.



It's not irreparable, but there's a lot to repair."



(via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/ReodkUmSF0 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 12, 2026

CBS Sports released five hypothetical trades involving teams that could trade for Maxx Crosby; none of those teams were the Panthers, but it does give a good idea of what a realistic package for Crosby could look like if he is traded.

All the trades yielded a return comparable to what Crosby would warrant: either two first-round picks or a first and a second-round pick. Some of the trades also involved players,

One of those trades was the Buffalo Bills trade, where they’d send a 2026 first, 2027 first, and WR Keon Coleman, who’s had ups and downs in Buffalo. Hearing that type of deal, who’s to say a Maxx Crosby trade wouldn’t be what sends Xavier Legette packing his bags out of Charlotte?

As of right now, the Panthers own all their first and second round picks for the next three years, so here are some trade ideas Carolina could offer towards the Raiders and new head coach Clint Kubiak.

Xavier Legette gets a fresh start with Rookie QB

Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) walks off the field after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images | Allison Lawhon-Imagn Images

Panthers receive – EDGE Maxx Crosby

Raiders receive – 2026 first-round pick (No. 19 overall), 2027 first-round pick, WR Xavier Legette

The Raiders are most likely to draft Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza. They need to add talent at receiver after trading Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville in 2025. This deal provides the Raiders with ample draft capital and a receiver project who has the talent but needs to put it all together.

Panthers don’t draft till round three this year

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Carolina Panthers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Panthers receive – EDGE Maxx Crosby

Raiders receive – 2026 first-round pick (No. 19 overall), 2026 second-round pick (No. 51 Overall)

Gives the Raiders an opportunity to draft their Maxx Crosby replacement in the first round with guys likely on the board, such as Keldric Faulk, Cashius Howell, and others.

These are stud young edge rushers that, if they are still on the board, would be a perfect fit in Carolina if the trade wasn’t made.

What would it mean for Carolina?

It's an instant upgrade for the pass rush that was horrible last season, but it's also an expensive one. Crosby is under contract until 2029, still on his $106.5 million extension that he signed in March of 2025.

It would help in the short term, for sure, but in the long term, it guts the Panthers’ salary cap and hinders Carolina from building a complete roster.

