Why Stefon Diggs May Be a Must-Sign FA for the Carolina Panthers

Earlier today, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus came out with their list of the Top 32 wide receivers in the league. That number did not include Tyreek Hill, although he was given honorable mention status by the pair of analysts.

Pro Footrball Focus lists the Top 32 wide receivers in the NFL

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rankings began with Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams and ended with Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans. In the middle was an 11-year pro who has played for four different franchises, including the AFC champion New England Patriots this past season. At the No. 17 spot is 32-year-old Stefon Diggs, who is coming off a strong bounce back campaign after tearing his ACL eight games into the 2024 season with the Houston Texans.

Diggs started all 17 games for Mike Vrabel’s club, leading the Pats in catches (85) and receiving yards (1,013) while finishing third in touchdown grabs (4). He played in all four of New England’s postseason contests, leading the team with 14 receptions and catching one of Drake Maye’s six playoff TD passes. However, he averaged a mere 7.9 yards per catch.

Unsigned WR Stefon Diggs made PFF’s top wide receiver list

Stefon Diggs says that you can’t name a better #2 WR than him.



How is he still unsigned? pic.twitter.com/4FgWZ1yuGa — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) July 13, 2026

In any case, Diggs made the list and it’s fascinating to know that he’s the only wideout ranked who is currently with a team.

“Coming off an ACL tear that ended his 2024 season,” said Pro Football Focus, “Diggs proved during his lone season in New England that he can still be a valuable contributor on a championship contender. He recorded his seventh career 1,000-yard season. During the regular season, he ranked seventh among qualified wide receivers in yards per route run (2.42) and PFF receiving grade (87.5). He would significantly improve most receiving corps around the league.”

Carolina Panthers could benefit from the addition of WR Stefon Diggs

"I think that there's value in Stefon Diggs. ... A veteran receiver in some role, a team that's good with a quarterback that can handle him."@tthasselbeck and @JFowlerESPN weigh in on Stefon Diggs finding the best fit during free agency 🏈 pic.twitter.com/aR0w1rapaJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 13, 2026

That would certainly include the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers, who certainly made strides in this area thanks to the drafting of University of Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan.

The eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft led Dave Canales’s club in receptions (70), receiving yards (1,014) and TD catches (7). He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. This was one season after 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette totaled a team-high 49 grabs, while Adam Thielen led Carolina with just 615 receiving yards and five scores.

The duo of McMillan and former undrafted free agent Jalen Coker proved to be a great combination for quarterback Bryce Young and the club down the stretch and in the playoffs this past season. General manager Dan Morgan did use a third-round pick in April on University of Tennessee speedster Chris Brazzell II. However, Diggs obviously brings a lot of experience to the table.

4 years ago today. Case Keenum. Stefon Diggs. The Minneapolis Miracle. pic.twitter.com/1kw4VH9pEE — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 14, 2022

Yes, he’s 58 catches away from the 1,000-reception club (good for 11,504 yards and 74 TDs). However, he’s also played in 18 postseason contests, totaling 83 receptions for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns. The latter is something Canales’s club could certainly benefit from.