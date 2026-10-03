Will the Panthers Beat the Lions? Here Are Our Staff Predictions for SNF

The Carolina Panthers come into Sunday Night Football, their first primetime game this season, with an ugly injury report. Damien Lewis, Mike Jackson, and Jaycee Horn are out. Monroe Freeling, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Lee Hunter, Bryce Young, and Princely Umanmielen are banged up, and some could miss Sunday's game, too.

The Detroit Lions are comparatively healthy, and they have what it takes to exploit the injuries the Panthers are facing on both sides. Aidan Hutchinson would love if Freeling was out, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is licking his chops that Horn and Jackson are.

Can the Panthers possibly stage an upset? Will they hang tough in a game they are clearly overmatched in? Here's what the Panthers on SI staff predicts.

Russell Baxter: Lions 28, Panthers 26

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given the state of both defenses, the Lions' ineptitude and the Panthers' injury woes, it won't be shocking if both clubs hit the 30-point mark. Carolina will struggle to stop Jahmyr Gibbs late in the game. Bryce Young and company will move the ball, but settle for more field goals than touchdowns.

Zach Roberts: Lions 38, Panthers 27

The only thing that might slow down the offenses is the weather. The Panthers' defense is ravaged by injuries, and the Lions are one of the worst possible matchups in this scenario. The Lions' defense is just bad, so while the offense is depleted, it still has Bryce Young, who should be able to carve up the secondary, rain or not. It just won't be enough to keep up with what the Lions are surely going to do to Akayleb Evans and Will Lee III.

Preston Palm: Lions 38, Panthers 31

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina has to start fast against what’s been a poor pass defense thus far in the Lions. This is a prime bounce-back spot for Brad Idzik’s offense despite the potential lack of receiver depth with Coker and Legette questionable.



That said, Detroit's offense is even better than Carolina’s, and the Panthers' defense failed their first test against a great offense in Chicago. Lots of points in this game, but Detroit produces 1-2 more explosives, which will be the difference.

Mark Livingston: Lions 31, Panthers 27

I think the Panthers keep this closer than some people expect. Bryce Young has played well enough through three games to give Carolina a chance, and Detroit's defense has shown it can give up some yards. But with the Panthers missing both starting corners and dealing with injuries all over the offense, I just don't know if they have enough to keep up with Detroit for four quarters. Give me the Lions in a close one.