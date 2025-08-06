Panthers are a major Super Bowl long shot, but not as long as you think
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions. You have to go all the way back to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and 2023 to find the last time a franchise won back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. That’s not to say it’s easy to repeat in the National Football League. Quite the opposite.
The NFL regular season kicks off in Philadelphia four weeks from tomorrow. Nick Sirianni’s club hosts the Dallas Cowboys, who are somewhere in the middle of the pack when it comes to the latest odds in terms of winning Super Bowl LX (courtesy of FanDuel). By the way, John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens (+650) and Sean McDermott’s Buffalo Bills (+700) are ahead of the reigning champion Eagles (+750) on FanDuel’s list.
Panthers are not the longest shot when it comes to winning Super Bowl LX
So what about a Carolina Panthers’ team that finished on a high this past season? There’s no doubt that general manager Dan Morgan has improved the roster via free agency and April’s draft. Bryce Young looked like a quarterback on the rise after a promising final 10 games in 2024. The league’s worst defense this past season has a lot of new faces.
All told, there are five teams (Saints, Browns, Giants, Jets, and Titans) that face longer odds than Dave Canales’s club when it comes to winning an NFL championship this season. The Panthers (+12,000) are actually tied with the Las Vegas Raiders in terms of the odds via FanDuel.
First things first. The Panthers have posted a combined 36-80 win-loss record since 2018, haven’t reached the playoffs since 2017, and the franchise hasn’t won a playoff game since blasting the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFC Championship Game. What are the odds that Canales’s team snaps any of those disturbing streaks this season?
