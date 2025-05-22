Panthers blockbuster trade idea adds finishing touch to defensive transformation
The Carolina Panthers have made some significant strides on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but the team took a step backwards recently.
That step backwards came in the form of the release of veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was the team's leader in sacks last season with 5.5.
Without Clowney, the Panthers are more dependent on unproven players like recent draft picks Nic Scourton and Princeley Umanmielen, and veteran D.J. Wonnum.
With the Panthers needing a more established player along the edge to complement Tershawn Wharton, Sporting News' Alec Sanner suggested Carolina make a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for Trey Hendrickson.
"Trading for Trey would do a couple of things for the team. First, it would make the defense formidable in a division where many had them third when Derek Carr retired. It would immediately put Carolina past the Atlanta Falcons," Sanner wrote.
" Then, second, it would take away from a division leader who is looking for their last piece of the map to win another Super Bowl in Tampa Bay."
Hendrickson and the Bengals continue to head straight for a divorce this offseason. Cincinnati and its star pass rusher have been unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension and Hendrickson is clearly fed up with the process and refuses to play without a new deal, which could lead to a trade.
Adding Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and has more than any other player in the league over the past two years, would be the finishing touch for the Panthers' defense.
Any trade for Hendrickson will likely start with a second-round pick, which the Panthers have in 2026. Carolina can also throw another pick into the package to get the deal over the top.
From there, Carolina would have to extend Hendrickson with a big deal that will pay him somewhere between $30-$40 million annually, which the Panthers can manage.
Acquiring Hendrickson would clearly take a lot, but if owner David Tepper is serious about turning this franchise around, he'll make the effort to add a massive upgrade like Hendrickson.
