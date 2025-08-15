Panthers had big audience for preseason beat-down from Shedeur Sanders, Browns
It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers were considered relevant in the broader NFL picture. Things have gotten to the point that last season they were not involved in a single prime-time game. This year they'll be getting one, but it'll be the most lopsided Monday Night Football matchup of the season when they visit Chrsitian McCaffrey and the NFC heavyweight San Francisco 49ers.
The closest thing to a prime-time showdown they've been involved in lately is last week's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. This was considered must-see TV for football fans, but not because of the Panthers. Instead, it was Shedeur Sanders' debut at this level.
Sanders wound up drawing a big audience. According to Yahoo Sports, the game averaged 2.2 million viewers last Friday night, making it the most-watched NFL preseason game in 10 years.
Fans who were unfamiliar with the Panthers got to see a little bit of Bryce Young doing what he does best - airing out perfectly-placed moonballs and making big plays off-script. The biggest highlight was his 29-yard bomb to rookie Tetairoa McMillan, but he also connected with Jalen Coker for a backyard highlight touchdown after being flushed out of the pocket.
It was pretty much all downhill from there, though. Rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton had an impressive debut, but few other Carolina players managed to make a positive impression - especially on defense, which surrendered 30 unanswered points to the Browns.
That included two touchdown passes from Sanders and another scoring drive that he led. Despite the strong showing, Sanders is still listed as the No. 4 quarterback on Cleveland's depth chart.
Hopefully the next time the Panthers draw a crowd (or are at least near somebody who does) they'll put on a better show.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Underrated Panthers weapon in spotlight for joint practice with Texans
Deep WR room could make the Carolina Panthers a playoff team
Panthers assistant’s praise for WR Hunter Renfrow comes out wrong
Two NFL legends rave about Bryce Young, Panthers wide receivers