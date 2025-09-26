Luke Kuechly has bold comparison for Panthers' defense now vs. one of their best ever
Two games into 2025 and the Carolina Panthers appeared to look nothing like the team that won four of its final nine games the previous season. They gave up 200 yards rushing in a Week 1 loss at Jacksonville. Quarterback Bryce Young turned over the ball five times in the team’s first five quarters this year. The Panthers were off to 0-2 start for the fourth consecutive season, and the second straight under head coach Dave Canales.
On the other hand, it’s amazing what a 30-point win and shutout can do for a team. Carolina’s resounding win over the Falcons last Sunday at Charlotte was eye-opening in many ways. ESPN’s David Newton reminded people that the 2013 Panthers were 0-2, then shut out the New York Giants, 38-0. Carolina followed that up with a loss, but Ron Rivera's team won 11 of its final 12 games and won the NFC South with a 12-4 mark.
The Panthers’ defense that season was formidable. Linebacker Luke Kuechly was in his second season in the league, and would be named the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He sees some similarities between his defense from 12 years ago and coordinator Ejiro Evero’s current unit.
Luke Kuechly likes what he sees in this season’s Panthers’ defense
“There’s some similarities to what we have in the defensive line,” said the seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First Team All-Pro (via Newton). “Up front, you’ve got a really good opportunity to be good.”
This offseason, Morgan added veteran free agents Tershawn Wharton (Chiefs)—who has missed the last two games—and Bobby Brown III (Rams) and used a fifth-round pick in April on Cam Jackson. Add in 2023 Pro Bowler Derrick Brown and well-traveled A’Shawn Robinson (in his second year with Carolina). The Panthers’ secondary comes off a big outing, and newcomers Tre’von Moehrig (26) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (24) are the team’s top two tacklers.
“We had a really good flux of older guys that were willing to teach and young guys that were willing to learn,’’ added Kuechly. “That’s just a really good combination. From what I’ve seen of the young guys (this year). they’re willing to get better, willing to be a part of the team.
“If we can be consistent like we played on Sunday, we’ve got a chance to be a really good football team.’’
