Panthers vs. Dolphins: NFL experts share predictions for Week 5 matchup
The Carolina Panthers will look to get back on the winning track in Week 5 when they take on the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers' hopes of putting together a winning streak were dashed in Week 4 after they were blown out of the water by the New England Patriots in Foxborough, 42-13.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins finally secured their first win of the 2025 campaign by beating the New York Jets, 27-21. However, the win didn't come without a loss, as Miami lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
This will be the ninth meeting between the two franchises. The Dolphins hold the all-time advantage over Carolina with a 6-2 record. Miami has also won each of the last two meetings.
Because of their early-season struggles, this will be one of the tougher games to predict in Week 5.
Let's see who the majority of experts have winning the showdown between Miami and Carolina.
Panthers vs. Dolphins predictions
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Clare Brennan: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- Matt Bowen: Dolphins
- Mike Clay: Panthers
- Jeremy Fowler: Panthers
- Dan Graziano: Dolphins
- Kalyn Kahler: Panthers
- Pamela Maldonado: Panthers
- Eric Moody: Panthers
- Jason Reid: Dolphins
- Lindsey Thiry: Panthers
- Seth Wickersham: Panthers
- Pete Prisco: Dolphins
- Cody Benjamin: Dolphins
- Jared Dubin: Dolphins
- Ryan Wilson: Dolphins
- John Breech: Dolphins
- Tyler Sullivan: Dolphins
- Dave Richard: Panthers
- Jamey Eisenberg: Dolphins
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Panthers 24, Dolphins 21
Iyer: "The Panthers are much better offensively at home with Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard and also play more inspired defense in Charlotte. That will be the case again as they get after Tua Tagovailoa inside and outside while Young regains his confidence with a big passing day to outduel fellow Alabama product Tua."
Number of experts picking Dolphins: 14
Number of experts picking Panthers: 12
