Panthers earn strong Week 5 grade, but questions about Bryce Young not going away
On Sunday at Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers rallied for a 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. Led by backup running back Rico Dowdle, Dave Canales’s ground attack took center stage and helped the team roll up 418 yards of total offense. That included 239 yards on the ground—206 of those yards by Dowdle, who also ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
John Breech of CBS Sports handed out grades for team’s performances in Week 5. He gave the Panthers a B for their their three-point comeback victory.
“This will forever be known as the ‘Rico Dowdle game’ for the Carolina Panthers,” said Breech. “Dowdle, who was playing for an injured Chuba Hubbard, carried the Panthers offense on a day where he became the first NFL player of 2025 to top 200 rushing yards. The Panthers’ defense came alive in the second half, holding the Dolphins to just 103 yards, which allowed Carolina to claw its way back into the game after trailing 17-0.”
“The 17-point comeback tied the record for biggest comeback in franchise history,” added Breech. “There are still plenty of questions about whether Bryce Young is the future of this franchise, but those can wait for another week.”
The third-year quarterback got off to a rough start on Sunday. He turned over the ball on each of Carolina’s first two possession, and both miscues led to Dolphins’ touchdowns. Young would eventually finish the game with 198 yards through the air, throwing TD passes to wide receiver Xavier Legette and rookie tight end Mitchell Evans. There were those two turnovers, raising his season total to seven in five games.
The young signal-caller continues to have problems early in games. On Sunday, the Panthers were able to come all the way back against a less-than-stellar Miami defense. Next up is a home date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Can Young avoid another sluggish start?
