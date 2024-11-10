Panthers-Giants predictions, odds, injuries, what to watch for in Munich matchup
It's game day in Munich, Germany where the Carolina Panthers will be kicking off in a few hours against the New York Giants.
Let's review everything you need to know about this matchup, beginning with the latest odds.
Panthers-Giants Week 10 odds
As of this writing, the Giants are still favored by 6.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook, as they have been all week. Why the line is so heavily on their side is open for debate, though. Like the New Orleans Saints last week, these Giants are reeling, having lost four games in a row after starting the season 2-3. That gives them a 2-7 record, tied with the Panthers and several other team's for the league's worst record going into Week 10. Meanwhile, Carolina is coming off an emotional victory at home, snapping a five-game losing sreak.
Panthers injuries
Jadeveon Clowney is listed as questionable on the injury report but was a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to play. Carolina may also be getting DJ Wonnum into the lineup for the first time this year, as he's been activated from the PUP list. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen have been ruled out, though. In their place Brady Christensen will start and rookie Xavier Legette should take over as the team's WR1. Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks is also listed as questionable - if he plays it will be his first action in the NFL.
Giants injuries
The G-Men are a bit light at wide receiver this week, as Darius Slayton has been ruled out with a concussion and Bryce Ford-Wheaton is also out due to an Achilles injury. Former Panthers kicker Graham Gano is questionable but expected to return after being on injured reserve since September. Superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was limited at pratice Thursday and Friday but it seems to only be a case of load management. He has no status and will be lining up across from Carolina's interior.
What to watch for
That matchup will be the biggest one to follow in this game - especially Lawrence going up against Cade Mays, Robert Hunt and Damin Lewis - but more broadly the Giants' pass rush against Carolina's offensive line. This is a case of an unstoppable force against an immovable object. New York leads the NFL coming into this week with 35 sacks, but the Panthers are one of the best pass-protecting teams in the league. If they can consistently get the better of Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and former Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns, another upset is a real possibility.
Panthers-Giants pick
As it happens, that's exactly what we're expecting. The Giants don't do a whole lot of things well on the field, and if you can neutralize that pass rush they're pretty much toothless outside of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has a juicy matchup going up against Jaycee Horn. We're expecting Chuba Hubbard to have another strong game on the ground and if Bryce Young can stack another quality start they may even win by more than a point. Panthers 27, Giants 20.
