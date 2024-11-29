Panthers injuries: Jadeveon Clowney, Jalen Coker, Ja'Tavion Sanders status updates for Week 13
While we were busy with a food coma, the Carolina Panthers had a normal practice on Thanksgiving as they prepare for Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At this time of the season no NFL team qualifies as healthy, and Carolina is no exception to the rule.
At Thursday's practice three key players sat out for the Panthers due to injuries. First, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney missed his second straight day with a shoulder issue. Rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker also sat out with his quad injury and rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was still out due to the neck injury he suffered early on against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
Obviously Clowney is the most-important piece in that group, and it would be a shame if he had to sit out this week because he's coming off his strongest game of the 2024 season. Clowney posted 1.5 sacks and a season-best 81.3 overall grade from Pro Fooball Focus in the loss. If Clowney is out on Sunday his most likely replacement is DJ Johnson. He sat out against KC with a concussion but is not on the injury report this week.
As for Coker, last week the Panthers gave what would have been his snaps to Deven Thompkins, who caught all three targets from Bryce Young but totaled just 13 yards. The Panthers are also thin at tight end with Ian Thomas on injured reserve. Tommy Tremble will get the start if Sanders is out and Feleipe Franks is the next man up.
Right tackle Taylor Moton also sat out yesterday but it was only a veteran rest day and he is expected to play.
