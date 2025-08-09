Panthers injury updates: Dave Canales on status of key guard Damien Lewis
Last offseason, the Carolina Panthers turned to free agency to shore up an offensive front that had some issues on the interior. The team added guards Damien Lewis (Seahawks) and Robert Hunt (Dolphins). The latter lined up on the right side and wound up in the Pro Bowl. Lewis was a 16-game starter and he and Hunt were part of a much-improved unit that was Pro Football Focus’ No. 8 offensive front in the NFL in 2024.
On Friday night vs. the Browns, Carolina opened the game minus Lewis. During Wednesday’s practice with the Cleveland Browns, the five-year pro suffered a shoulder strain and was inactive on Friday night. In his place was Ja’Tyre Carter, who did not see the field during the regular season a year ago.
As for Lewis, head coach Dave Canales had this update after Friday's game.
“He’ll be week to week,” said Canales (via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com). “Just kind of as we evaluate his shoulder, but you know it’s something that he’s going to have to prove that he gets the strength back and all that stuff, so he’s in the return to play (protocol) for us.”
The Panthers open the regular season on September 7 at Jacksonville. Canales was asked if the injury could affect Lewis’s status for that game. “I hope not,” said the head coach, “but again, they gave us kind of a week-to-week deal on it,” he said. “I’ve known D-Lew for a long time, and he finds his way back on the field. So I’m confident that he’ll be able to do that.”
In PFF’s 2025 guard rankings, Lewis is at the No. 15 spot, followed by Hunt at No. 16. Having that duo, along with center Austin Corbett and tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, in the starting lineup in early September is very important—especially when you take into account that the Panthers open the season with two straight road games.
