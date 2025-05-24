NFL.com picks Taylor Moton as Carolina Panthers' most underappreciated player
He was a rookie on the Carolina Panthers’ last playoff team in 2017. Western Michigan tackle Taylor Moton was the 64th overall selection in the NFL draft that year, and played in every game for Ron Rivera’s team without a start. Of course, that changed quickly in his second season in Charlotte.
On Friday, Gennaro Filice of NFL.com released his list of each NFC team’s most underappreciated player entering this upcoming season. The 6’5”, 325-pound performer was his choice for the Panthers.
“Moton is a rock-solid right tackle. That’s really the best way to describe him,” stated Filice. “The last pick of the second round back in 2017, Moton took over the Panthers’ starting RT job in 2018 and has capably manned it since. While he’s never made a Pro Bowl, he has made 113 starts, including an ironman streak of 104 in a row that came to an end this past October, when Moton missed two games with a triceps injury.”
“According to Pro Football Focus’ charting, he has only allowed one sack in three of the past four seasons. To be clear, Moton is indeed appreciated by the Panthers, who gave him a four-year, $71.25 million extension back in July of 2021. But as the 30-year-old heads into a contract season, I question whether the wider football-watching public recognizes Moton’s immense value as a reliable bookend in a league that just doesn’t have enough quality offensive linemen.”
Moton is also PFF’s 22nd-ranked tackle, tied with the Lions’ Taylor Decker. The Panthers’ right side blocker owns a higher grade when it comes to pass protection (79.8) compared to his performance as a run blocker (66.9). In his final 2024 offensive line rankings for Pro Football Focus, Zoltán Buday has Carolina at No. 8. He also stated that the eight-year pro was this unit’s best player, with this note. “Moton allowed pressure on 3.4 percent of pass plays in 2024, the fourth-best rate among right tackles.”
Perhaps the next question worth asking is whether this will be Moton’s last season in Carolina? That would likely be a major surprise for the Panthers’ unsung performer.
