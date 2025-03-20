Panthers star Jaycee Horn shares what's different about Bryce Young
The gap between playing quarterback at the college level and in the NFL is one of the greatest challenges any athlete can face. Sometimes even QBs who thrived in college wind up crashing and burning quickly at the pro level, even if they have all of the physical tools they need to succeed.
Frankly, it's amazing that even more quarterbacks don't flush out of the NFL sooner - and that may have more to do with executives staking their jobs on how well their QB performs than their actual ability. It's certainly no guaratee that any QB will work out - even number one overall picks.
While he had a shaky rookie season and first couple of starts in 2024, it appears that Bryce Young has turned the corner and is ready to lead the Carolina Panthers a their franchise quarterback heading into the future. Here's cornerback Jaycee Horn telling ESPN what's changed about Young since his rookie year.
Confidence isn't everything, but you definitely can't compete at this level without it. The change in Young's confidence level was readily apparent this past season.
In September we saw the same poor body language that we did during Young's rookie year, but by he time the season was over Young's belief in himself had grown by leaps and bounds - he was even a little saucy near the end - especially in the season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.
