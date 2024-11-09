Panthers OC Brad Idzik answers questions on suddenly-crowded running back room
The Carolina Panthers don't have a whole lot going right for them at the moment. This season has season very few silver linings, but the performance of their starting running back Chuba Hubbard has been an unmitigated pleasant surprise. Hubbard has done so well that he earned himself a mid-season extension earlier this week, signing a new deal that ranks him among the 10 highest-paid players in the NFL at his position.
The Panthers also made a significant investment into Miles Sanders last offseason, signing the veteran to a three-year, $25+ million deal. To add a cherry on top, Carolina also used a second-round draft pick on former Texas Longhorns star Jonathon Brooks, who should be making his NFL debut tomorrow for the Panthers in Germany.
That's a lot of mouths to feed, but at least the Panthers don't have to worry about not having enough firepower in their backfield anytime soon. Here's what offensive coordinator Brad Idzik had to say earlier this week when he was asked about the new pecking order at RB.
Panthers OC on RB room
While they're saying nice things about him now, it's clear the Panthers would have preferred to pawn Sanders off on another team. Reports going into the trade deadline indicated they were open to trading him. Needless to say nobody was willing to take on Sanders' contract, which was by far the worst of the team's three recent investments at this spot.
You can also make a case against drafting any running back that early, as well as giving Hubbard a contract extension when they already have the number one running back prospect in the class of 2024 on deck. However, it's hard to argue that Hubbard didn't deserve his new deal and having a strong 1-2 combo at this spot is as important as it's been in a generation.
Once Brooks is up to speed we expect the Panthers to fully embrace that familiar old dynamic of a true two-headed monster at running back, following the precedent of Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams and later Stewart and Christian McCaffrey.
With their offensive line performing as well as it is despite ongoing injury issues, the run game could be the strength of this team for a long time to come.
