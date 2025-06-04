Panthers OTAs: Dave Canales impressed by defensive energy, enthusiasm
Carolina Panthers’ defense 8, Carolina Panthers’ offense 7.
Head coach Dave Canales explained the game being played on the second day of OTAs on Tuesday (via Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com) between the two units. “The tally is just, it’s a point for—you got to get four (yards) or more on a run for the offense to win. If defense stops them, then that’s a point for the defense.
“An incomplete is a point for the defense,” added Canales. “Completion is a point. Interceptions count for two. Touchdown counts for three.”
As you can tell from Canales’s comments and demeanor, there’s an upbeat feel when it comes to the team at the moment. This is a Panthers’ franchise that hasn’t enjoyed very much success as of late. Carolina owns a dismal 36-80 win-loss record dating back to 2018. There have been seven consecutive losing seasons, the last six campaigns with 10 or more setbacks.
Canales enters his second season as the club’s sideline leader. After a 1-7 start in 2024, the team won four of its final nine games. They also pushed the Super Bowl-bound Chiefs (Week 12) and Eagles (Week 14) late in the season, although they came up short in 30-27 and 22-16 losses, respectively.
There have been mixed feelings regarding the Panthers’ offseason. Did general manager Dan Morgan add enough talent to the league’s worst defense from a year ago? Elsewhere, there have been some skeptics wondering if quarterback Bryce Young will pick up from where he left off after a solid showing during the second half of 2024.
It all starts for real for Canales and company on September 7 when his team travels to Jacksonville. For now, the head coach apparently likes what he sees during this building process.
