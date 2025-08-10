Panthers pass rusher posted highest PFF grade of any NFL rookie in Friday games
A lot of mistakes have contributed to the Carolina Panthers missing out on the playoffs seven seasons in a row. They gave out bad contracts to Matt Rhule and Teddy Bridgewater - among others. They abandoned continuity and kept trying to start over before giving things a chance to work and they rewarded the wrong players while ditching the right ones.
Above all else, the Panthers got poor returns in the NFL draft, the odd exception here and there aside. Good news: for the first time in what seems like eons Carolina got great reviews for the draft class they put together, and in their first preseason action they saw real results.
In Friday night's preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns, Tetairoa McMillan flashed some big-play ability and Jimmy Horn Jr. was efficient if not spectacular. However, the brighest star in the bunch according to Pro Football Focus was outside linebacker Nic Scourton. His 91.8 overall grade was not only the highest on the team, but the best mark for any rookie this week.
PFF loved Nic Scourton debut
Scourton was only on the field for 16 snaps, but in that time he managed to post two tackles for a loss and he chased down Shedeur Sanders for 75 yards to notch a sack.
Scourton was only on the field for 16 snaps, but in that time he managed to post two tackles for a loss and he chased down Shedeur Sanders for 75 yards to notch a sack.
Nic Scourton highlights
Remember, going into the draft Scourton was expected by many analysts to be taken in the first round. The Panthers landing him at No. 51 overall was considered a steal.
Looking ahead, Scourton has a good chance to land in the starting lineup opposite veteran DJ Wonnum. If he can continue to make plays like this, it will go a long way towards erasing the unforced error that was releasing Jadeveon Clowney.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from preseason opener against Browns
Xavier Legette apologizes for wild preseason fight and ejection
Stock up, stock down after the Panthers’ first preseason game
Carolina Panthers’ punt return game already in midseason form