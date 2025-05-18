Panthers predicted to sign 10-INT defensive back as running mate for Tre'von Moehrig
Earlier this offseason, Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan named safety as one of the team's biggest needs.
"I think you go interior D-line, you go outside linebacker, you go safety," Morgan said. "And then, obviously, we need another corner... So there is a lot of holes to fill. It's not gonna happen overnight. But I think as we move through free agency and we move through the draft, I think things will start to kind of come together and the puzzle will start coming together a little clearer."
The Panthers did sign Tre'von Moehrig to a hefty three-year, $51 million contract, and then drafted Lathan Ransom in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft, but there's no telling how much Ransom will be able to contribute in Year 1.
If the Panthers want a more sure solution next to Moehrig in 2025, Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors predicts Carolina will sign Indianapolis Colts free-agent safety, Julian Blackmon.
"Blackmon visited the Panthers in April, and Carolina probably could still use multiple additions at safety even after using a fourth-round pick on Lathan Ransom," Ulrich said. "This makes almost too much sense for both sides. Blackmon would give the Panthers a rangy option they currently lack on the back end of the defense, while from Blackmon's end, there probably aren't many clearer paths to significant playing time — and a chance to finally earn a long-term deal."
The Panthers clearly had interest in Blackmon when they met with him in March, but it remains to be seen if their selection of Ransom has changed things.
That said, Blackmon would be a fine addition to give the Panthers a veteran insurance policy at the position. Blackmon also offers a versatile option as someone who has experience playing at free safety, in the box, and in the slot, and he has a nose for the football, as evidenced by his 10 career interceptions.
As Ulrich points out, Blackmon might not find a better opportunity than Carolina at this late stage in free agency. He'd have a chance to start, and could parlay that chance into a lucrative, long-term contract in 2026 if all goes well.
Despite all their spending this offseason, the Panthers are still sitting with $18.6 million in cap space. That should be more than enough to bring Blackmon in on a one-year, "prove-it" deal.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers great Steve Smith might want to cancel Christmas, Easter and the Tooth Fairy
Carolina Panthers finally announce jersey numbers for 2025 free agents
Panthers great Cam Newton sees George Pickens as great fit for Cowboys
Apparently Michael Jordan loves this particular Carolina Panthers rookie
Panthers vs. Jaguars: Early odds revealed for NFL Week 1 matchup