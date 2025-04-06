Panthers predicted to pick 2 strong South Carolina prospects on Day 2
It’s a team that more than doubled their victory total this past season from the previous year. Of course, the Carolina Panthers were an NFL-worst 2-15 in 2023. Thanks for four wins in their final nine outings, Dave Canales’s club were 5-12 this past season. Still, the franchise has now posted seven straight losing campaigns, and haven’t reached the playoffs since 2017.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports (with an assist from the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator) put together a seven-round mock draft for a club that has nine picks this year. He has Carolina using five of those selections addressing the league’s worst defense this past season.
The Panthers set an NFL record for most points allowed in a season (534), and finished dead last in fewest total yards and fewest rushing yards allowed. The team gave up an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes, while managing a less-than-scintillating 32 sacks, and 17 takeaways.
Latham sees general manager Dan Morgan going with a pair of college teammates in the second and third round, respectively. It’s the University of South Carolina tandem of linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., and edge rusher Kyle Kennard with the 57th and 74th overall picks, respectively.
The Carolina Panthers had the worst run defense in the league by a wide margin last year,” said Latham. “While Derrick Brown’s return and free agent addition Tershawn Wharton will help, somebody must lead the linebacker room. South Carolina’s Demetrius Knight won’t be the next Luke Kuechly, but he’d easily be the best linebacker on the roster. The South Carolina product has prototypical build and the intelligence to immediately start for this unit. While his lack of elite speed limits his ceiling, he should provide much-needed stability to this unit.”
Then there’s Kennard, who finished with 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries in 12 games in 2024. “Kyle Kennard is not a perfect prospect by any stretch of the imagination,” added Latham, “but his high ceiling makes him an easy choice in the third round. He’s great as a speed rusher and can blow past tackles on his way to the quarterback. He’ll start off as a situational player, but could develop into an above-average starter if he adds some muscle and improves his play against the run.”
Morgan and the Panthers can’t add enough defensive help this offseason. Don’t be shocked if this team invests more than five picks on this side of the ball later this month.
