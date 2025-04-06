All Panthers

Panthers predicted to pick 2 strong South Carolina prospects on Day 2

The Panthers have added some veterans in addressing their defense. An NFL analyst has the team double-dipping from the same school for more defensive help.

Russell Baxter

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s a team that more than doubled their victory total this past season from the previous year. Of course, the Carolina Panthers were an NFL-worst 2-15 in 2023. Thanks for four wins in their final nine outings, Dave Canales’s club were 5-12 this past season. Still, the franchise has now posted seven straight losing campaigns, and haven’t reached the playoffs since 2017.

David Latham of Last Word on Sports (with an assist from the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator) put together a seven-round mock draft for a club that has nine picks this year. He has Carolina using five of those selections addressing the league’s worst defense this past season.

The Panthers set an NFL record for most points allowed in a season (534), and finished dead last in fewest total yards and fewest rushing yards allowed. The team gave up an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes, while managing a less-than-scintillating 32 sacks, and 17 takeaways.

Latham sees general manager Dan Morgan going with a pair of college teammates in the second and third round, respectively. It’s the University of South Carolina tandem of linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr., and edge rusher Kyle Kennard with the 57th and 74th overall picks, respectively.

The Carolina Panthers had the worst run defense in the league by a wide margin last year,” said Latham. “While Derrick Brown’s return and free agent addition Tershawn Wharton will help, somebody must lead the linebacker room. South Carolina’s Demetrius Knight won’t be the next Luke Kuechly, but he’d easily be the best linebacker on the roster. The South Carolina product has prototypical build and the intelligence to immediately start for this unit. While his lack of elite speed limits his ceiling, he should provide much-needed stability to this unit.”

Kyle Kennar
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard (5) celebrates after a fourth down stop against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Then there’s Kennard, who finished with 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries in 12 games in 2024. “Kyle Kennard is not a perfect prospect by any stretch of the imagination,” added Latham, “but his high ceiling makes him an easy choice in the third round. He’s great as a speed rusher and can blow past tackles on his way to the quarterback. He’ll start off as a situational player, but could develop into an above-average starter if he adds some muscle and improves his play against the run.”

Morgan and the Panthers can’t add enough defensive help this offseason. Don’t be shocked if this team invests more than five picks on this side of the ball later this month.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

NFL’s best tight end linked to Carolina Panthers as trade target

2025 NFL draft: Panthers to meet with intriguing triple threat

Bryce Young is asked what Panthers should do with the 8th pick

Panthers urged to make appalling trade for declining Cowboys QB

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.