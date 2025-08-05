Panthers' rookie defender can wrap up starting job with solid preseason
The Carolina Panthers finished with just 32 sacks this past season, tied for the third-fewest in the league. In 2023, the club was dead last in the NFL with a mere 27 QB traps. Those combined 59 sacks were four fewer than the Denver Broncos (63) managed this past season in leading the league.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has his eyes on seven rookies who could wind up in their respective team’s starting lineup based on the next few weeks. Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan added a talented wideout and two pass rushers with his first three picks in April’s draft.
Panthers added pass-rusher Nic Scourton in second round of April’s draft
“The Carolina Panthers entered the draft needing a true No. 1 receiver,” explained Knox, “and they used their first-round pick on Arizona pass-catcher Tetairoa McMillan. If McMillan isn’t in the starting lineup for Week 1, something has gone awry. Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton isn’t as much of a lock to be in the Week 1 starting lineup, but he’ll have a great chance to do so. Carolina recorded just 32 sacks last season and desperately needed to add edge-rushers in the spring.”
“The Panthers did just that,” added Knox, “signing Patrick Jones II before drafting Scourton in Round 2 and Mississippi’s Princely Umanmielen in Round 3. Carolina still has D.J. Wonnum near the top of its edge rotation, but it also parted with Jadeveon Clowney after the draft.”
The 6’3”, 257-pound prospect spent 2024 with the Aggies after playing with the Purdue Boilermakers the previous two years. His three-year college resume reads 17.0 sacks, five passes defensed, and three forced fumbles in 37 games. "Scourton will likely need to outplay Jones and/or Wonnum during camp and the preseason to earn a starting job,” stated Knox, “but he has the size and the baseline skills to be a full-time player early.”
That first preseason test comes this Friday evening, when Dave Canales’s club hosts the Cleveland Browns.
