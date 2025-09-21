All Panthers

Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen dunks on trash-talking Falcons kicker who got cut

The Carolina Panthers walked out of Sunday's shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons with some swagger.

Nikki Chavanelle

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (33) walks up to training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (33) walks up to training camp. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo caught a stray after the Carolina Panthers shutout the Falcons 30-0 on Sunday. Koo was not a favorite for Panthers fans after the place kicker was heard trash-talking the team after a Falcons victory last season.

Koo said, "Keep Stankin," to Panthers beat reporters as Carolina struggled through a season that would end with a 5-12 record. But it's the Panthers, specifically rookie linebacker Princely Umanmielen, getting the last laugh.

Younghoe Koo versus the Panthers in 2020
Oct 29, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Falcons cut Koo this week after a mediocre start to the year. First, he missed a game-typing 44-yard field goal in Week 1 as the team lost ot the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then he missed Week 2 with John Parker Romo taking his spot and going 5-for-5.

Romo didn't do as well this week against the Panthers, however. He missed both of his two field goals that were each from 50+ yards out. The misses were part of what helped the Carolina defense hold on to its precious and rare shutout. They hadn't shut a team out since 2020.

Umanmielen was quick to troll Koo after the win, tweeting "#justiceforyounghoekoo"

Last season, Koo made 73.5% of his field goals in 2024. It was the worst season of his career yet after making 86.8% of his field goals going back to 2019.

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.