Carolina Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen reacts to his likeness in 'Madden'
Madden has been around so long that multiple generations of NFL players have grown up playing the game. It has to be a thrill for them to see their likeness in the game for the first time. Unless of course the developers get how they look completely wrong, as seems to be the case for Carolina Panthers rookie edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.
Here's how Umanmielen reacted to seeing his character in Madden for the first time on Twitter.
Princely Umanmielen on 'Madden' likeness
This isn't great, but we've definitely seen a lot worse - such as when Madden depicted former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey as a black man one year.
As for his player rating in the game, Madden has Umanmielen at 72 overall, which is pretty low but also typical for a rookie who hasn't yet played in a regular season game.
On Friday night Umanmielen did make his first appearance in a preseason contest, putting in a few series against the Cleveland Browns. He was outshined by fellow rookie outside linebacker Nic Scourton, who earned the highest PFF grade on the team after posting 2 TFL and a sack on Shedeur Sanders.
For his efforts, Umanmielen earned a 59.3 overall grade from PFF. He earned solid marks in tackling and pass rushing (72.0) but only got a 41.1 in run defense, which brought his overall grade down.
Looking ahead, Umanmielen will be competing for a starting edge spot with veterans DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II during the preseason and the remainder of training camp. That may not happen this year, but he should be at or near the top of the rotation no later than the 2026 season.
