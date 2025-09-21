Panthers’ rookie Tetairoa McMillan projected to go over 100-plus yards on Falcons
Here’s something that may bear watching Sunday afternoon in Charlotte. Frank Ammirante of RotoBaller came up with his list of five bold predictions for Week 3 in terms of fantasy football. Dave Canales’s 0-2 team hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. One of his Ammirante’s choices happens to be the Carolina Panthers’ top player in terms of catches and receiving yards just two games into 2025.
“Tetairoa McMillan has been highly impressive for the Panthers,” explained Ammirante, “coming off a 100-yard game against the Cardinals last week. This is an alpha number one wideout, who is currently putting up 19 targets so far this season. Up next is an exploitable matchup against the Falcons, who are expected to be without top cornerback A.J. Terrell. Given McMillan’s volume, there’s a good chance that he can get loose downfield against this defense.”
Panthers’ rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan predicted to reach the century mark again
In Week 1 at Jacksonville, the eighth overall pick in April’s draft saw nine passes his way via quarterback Bryce Young. McMillan finished with five catches for 68 yards. Last Sunday at Arizona, the impressive target was targeted 10 times and finished with six grabs for 100 yards. While McMillan has not reached the end zone in his two outings, he leads Carolina in receptions (11), receiving yardage (168) and yards per catch (15.3).
While it may not be the boldest of predictions, there’s certainly some sound logic here. “We saw fellow rookie Emeka Egbuka put up 67 yards and two touchdowns against this defense,” explained Ammirante. “Look for McMillan to similarly have a big game. It also helps that this sets up as a game script where the Panthers are forced to air it out, since they’re five-point home underdogs."
"Given the lack of options besides McMillan with Hunter Renfrow and Xavier Legette (listed as questionable for Sunday), we can expect the rookie to get absolutely peppered with targets.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers’ legend Steve Smith is totally out of line for ripping fans
Bryce Young chooses interesting word to describe WR Xavier Legette
Why coach Dave Canales might be setting Bryce Young up for failure
Panthers’ injury luck not improving heading into 2025 home opener