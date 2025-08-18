Panthers should have eye on criminally underrated Texans vet who might get cut
This offseason, the main focus of the Carolina Panthers was to fix the worst defense in the league in 2024. This unit had numerous issues, one of those a steady failure when it came to harassing opposing quarterbacks. This past season, only two teams in the league totaled fewer sacks than the Panthers (32). In 2023, Carolina was dead last in the NFL with 27 quarterback traps.
Earlier this year, general manager Dan Morgan signed edge-rusher Patrick Jones II away from the Vikings. He added Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Mississippi) in the second and third rounds, respectively, in April’s draft. Could the Panthers go after a veteran pass rusher if he hits the open market?
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicts the 10 biggest NFL names that could get cut by their current clubs, with this explanation.
“One reason why good players get released in late August is the NFL’s salary-cap parameters. During the offseason, only the top 51 contracts count against the salary cap. Once rosters flip to the active 53-player limits, all count. This is why the Houston Texans, who currently have $11.5 million in cap space, need to cut $26.6 million in salary by cutdown day. This is also why veteran defensive end Denico Autry could be out. Even after restructuring Autry’s contract in March, Houston still stands to save $5.1 million by releasing the 35-year-old.”
Could the Panthers take a look at DE Denico Autry if he becomes available?
DeMeco Ryans’s team has won back-to-back AFC South titles, and sport one of the best pass rushes in the league. “While a team with Super Bowl aspirations like Houston can’t have too much pass-rushing depth,” said Knox, “the Texans have a terrific tandem in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Given the cap situation, Houston may decide that Autry’s salary is too rich for a complementary pass-rusher.”
Autry signed with the Texans during the 2024 offseason, but was suspended for the first six games (PED) this past season. He played in 10 contests and totaled three sacks, and was also a big factor in Houston’s playoff win over the Chargers. If healthy and available, the 11-year veteran with 62.0 regular-season sacks could be worth the investment.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans
Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching
National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’
Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game