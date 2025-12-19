Most-lethal rival shares huge compliment on Carolina Panthers' improvement

Julio Jones and Cameron Jordan did plenty of damage against the Carolina Panthers in their time, but if you're looking for the most-lethal division rival this team has faced in recent history Mike Evans stands head and shoulders above the rest.

In 21 career games against Carolina, Tampa's ageless star has posted 118 catches, 1,695 yards and 14 touchdowns catches, all career-highs for a remarkable receiver with a chance to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day.

On Sunday Evans will be putting in his 22nd game against the Panthers, but he sees something different about this group compared to the Carolina teams he's become accustomed to toasting.

Here's what Evans said about the 2025 Panthers earlier this week, according to Joe Person at The Athletic.

“They’re having a really great year, way better than last year,” Evans said. “We have to be the most physical team, number one, and then we have to be the smartest team. If we do those things, I think our offense can take advantage of some things we saw.”

These Panthers have definitely improved a great deal since last season - to say nothing of the season before when they finished with just two wins. Heading into Week 16, the Panthers are 7-7, tied with Tampa at the top of the NFC South.

Winning the division will require the Panthers to beat the Buccaneers, something that has been extraordinarily difficult in recent years. They have lost nine of their last 10 matchups with these rivals.

However, this time Carolina is facing a Tampa team that's in the middle of a collapse. After winning a bunch of close games early on in the season, the Bucs have fallen off hard and have lost five of their last six games coming into this week.

