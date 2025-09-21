Panthers vs. Falcons: 5 things to know about Week 3 matchup
The last time the Carolina Panthers won a game was back in Week 18 a year ago. They outlasted the rival Falcons at Atlanta, 44-38, in overtime as Dave Canales and company ended 2024 on a high note. The club won four of its final nine games, including two of its last three contests, after opening the year 1-7 during Canales’s NFL head coaching debut.
Of course, the second-half momentum from a year ago hasn’t meant much so far. The Panthers are 0-2 for the fourth consecutive year and now prepared to take on a Falcons’ team that may have finally found a pass rush. That couldn't come at a worse time for Canales's squad, which is down a pair of starters on the offensive line.
It’s obviously a very important game for the both clubs, perhaps more so for Atlanta. Back in Week 1, Raheem Morris’s club failed to hold serve at home against the division-rival Buccaneers in what would be a 23-20 loss. Meanwhile, Canales’s club is not only 0-2 (both setbacks came on the road), but each loss came within the conference—never a good sign.
History
Dating back to 2020, these two clubs have split their 10 meetings and home-field advantage hasn’t necessarily meant much over that span. Hence, the Falcons are 3-2 at Charlotte and in 2024 came up with a 38-20 road victory in Week 6. Meanwhile, the Panthers have won three of their last five games at Atlanta, including the aforementioned overtime victory last season.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Falcons: While Atlanta split its two-game set with the Panthers a year ago, the team had its way with Carolina’s defense. Morris’s team scored 38 points in each contest, and amassed a stunning 960 total yards in those contests. The Falcons ran for 198 and 227 yards, respectively, vs. Carolina’s horrid defense.
Panthers: In their first five quarters of play in 2025, Canales’s team combined for just 13 points, one touchdown and five turnovers—all of the latter by quarterback Bryce Young. Against Arizona, he shook off a two-turnover first quarter to finish with a career-high 328 passing yards, to go along with three TDs.
Keep an Eye On…
Falcons: Given Carolina’s recent pass-rushing issues, many felt that GM Dan Morgan was going to use the eighth overall pick in April on University of Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker. Atlanta grabbed him with the No. 15 selection. He got his first NFL sack last week, one of six QB traps by the Falcons vs. the Vikings.
Panthers: In 2024, Chuba Hubbard rushed for a team-high 1,195 yards (10 TDs). However, his pass-catching numbers were disappointing. He averaged just 4.0 yards per reception (43 catches for 171 yards) and only one touchdown. In two games this year, Hubbard has eight grabs for 71 yards and two scores.
