Reporter predicts leap for Panthers WR following Adam Thielen’s departure
He was a pleasant surprise for Dave Canales’s team in 2024. Wide receiver Jalen Coker made the Carolina Panthers' roster as an undrafted free agent from Holy Cross. He played in 11 games and made four starts. He finished tied for fifth with 32 catches, which added up to 478 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
What stood out regarding the 6’3”, 213-pound performer was the fact that those yards were the third-highest total on the team behind Adam Thielen (615) and Xavier Legette (497). Coker’s 32 catches came on 46 targets, an impressive 69.6 reception percentage. Finally, the 23-year-old performer finished with a club-high 14.0 yards per catch.
Of course, Thielen was traded earlier today to the Minnesota Vikings, where he began his NFL career. The Panthers currently have seven wide receivers on the roster: Coker, Legette, rookies Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., veteran David Moore, Bryce Tremayne and Dalevon Campbell—the latter a recent addition from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hence, this upcoming year could be important for Coker. He got his 2025 off to a good start when he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
This could be a big season for Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker
This is a young receiving corps that Young will be throwing to, and big things are expected from him teaming with McMillan. But this also could be a season in which the Panthers’ passing attack improves dramatically. Keep in mind that only two teams in the NFL finished with fewer aerial yards per game in 2024. Also, Carolina was the only club in the league where any player failed to total at least 50 receptions.
