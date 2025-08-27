Reporter predicts leap for Panthers WR following Adam Thielen’s departure

Jalen Coker burst onto the scene in a major way to close last season. Former UDFA out of Holy Cross and the #Panthers love him. Young WR has a chance to be a very good player in this league.



With Adam Thielen traded, expect Coker to have a major role with Bryce Young. https://t.co/y32R7XWs9T pic.twitter.com/kpgW511z9F