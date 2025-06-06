Rookie Carolina Panthers receiver takes inspiration from 'relentless' franchise GOAT
This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan primarily used free agency to add talent to the worst defense in the league in 2024. When it came to the NFL draft, he split his eight selections between the offensive and defensive side of the ball. When it came to the former, all of Morgan’s picks came at the skill positions. He added a pair of wide receivers, a running back, and a tight end.
The Panthers used their first choice, the eighth overall pick, on University of Arizona playmaker Tetairoa McMillan. The team grabbed University or Colorado speedster Jimmy Horn Jr. with their final selection, the 208th overall pick. Apparently, he’s a big fan of one of the Panthers’ most legendary players and his game.
In 13 seasons in Carolina, five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro Steve Smith Sr. is the franchise’s all-time leader in catches (836), receiving yards (12,197), scoring receptions (67) and total touchdowns (75). That latter figure includes touchdowns as a runner (2), punt returner (4) and kickoff returner (2).
In four combined seasons at South Florida and Colorado, Horn amassed 2,901 combined yards in 46 games as a pass-catcher (1,967), runner (128), and punt/kickoff return artist (806), He reached the end zone in all three aspects during his collegiate career, and scored a total of 13 touchdowns—11 as a pass-catcher.
Even with the improved play of quarterback Bryce Young during the second half of the season, the Panthers’ finished 30th in the NFL in passing yards per game and produced just 22 scores.
Perhaps more importantly, Carolina could use a big-play option on special teams. The Panthers’ last kickoff return for a touchdown came in 2017, while there’s only been one punt return for a score over the past seven seasons came via Ihmir Smith-Marsette in 2023.
