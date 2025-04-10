Panthers blockbuster trade pitch adds disgruntled $112 million superstar edge rusher
With the Carolina Panthers likely still in the market for an edge rusher, the team should be keeping a close eye on the Pittsburgh Steelers and superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt.
On Wednesday, Watt, who is entering the final year of his contract in 2025, made a cryptic post to social media that featured a photo of himself throwing up the peace sign. Many construed that as a sign he isn't having success in contract extension talks with the Steelers.
Adding fuel to the fire, Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly is reporting that the speculation surrounding Watt's post holds weight and the situation bears monitoring moving forward.
"After talking to people, I'd keep an eye on this T.J. Watt contract situation moving forward a little more closely," he wrote. "It doesn't appear that the IG picture (below) he posted yesterday was just by chance. I'd imagine an extension is still going to eventually get done, but the price tag just might be a tad bit higher than some anticipated."
With trade speculation now running rampant in the wake of Watt's post, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios listed the Panthers as a possible suitor.
"After rebuilding its offense for quarterback Bryce Young, the team is finally making moves to improve the defense. Tershawn Wharton provides a lot of upside for Derrick Brown’s return, but trading for Watt could ferociously change the landscape in Carolina," Palacios wrote. "The Panthers need a capable edge rusher, as Jadeveon Clowney is the only reliability. TJ Watt is a significant upgrade over Josey Jewell and Christian Rozeboom."
Watt needs no introduction. He's one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL and would offer a massive upgrade along the edge for Carolina. Even in a down season in 2024, Watt's 11.5 sacks would've been more than double the next highest total for Carolina.
A trade package for Watt could include a first-round pick swap, plus another Day 2 pick or more thrown in. That would be a small price to pay for a player who could completely change the face of Carolina's defense while also giving it some credibility.
All that said, the Steelers are not going to be in any rush to trade Watt, even if contract talks continue to stall. Watt is highly unlikely to hold out and force the Steelers' hand, and Pittsburgh desperately needs him if it wants to rebound in 2025.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to trade for $21 million edge rusher using No. 8 pick
Trade proposal adds three-time 1,000 yard wide receiver for Bryce Young
Panthers urged to take a swing on former All-Pro weapon for Bryce Young
Panthers' under the radar free agent signing named a 'game-changer'