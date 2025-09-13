What Panthers OC Brad Idzik said about Tetairoa McMillan's NFL debut
Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan opted for a wide receiver instead of a pass rusher in the first round back in April. The team used the eighth overall selection on University of Arizona playmaker Tetairoa McMillan.
In his regular-season debut last Sunday at Jacksonville, he was targeted nine times by quarterback Bryce Young. The former Wildcat totaled five catches for 68 yards, both team highs. There was an opportunity late in the third quarter and the team down 20-3 to score his first NFL touchdown, but Jaguars’ cornerback Tyson Campbell denied him the opportunity.
“I feel like that's a routine catch for me,” said the apparently-frustrated 6’5”, 212-pound target (via ESPN’s David Newton). “I feel like we have had better coverage with our guys at practice. That's something I've got to make.”
Panthers’ coach Brad Idzik liked what he saw from rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan
“That’s what you want,” explained Panthers’ offensive coordinator Brad Idzik (via Newton) in describing the attitude of the rookie wideout. “That’s what we saw in him in the pre-draft prep, his competitive nature. He wants to win in everything he does…So there’s a guy who’s ultraconfident, and he backs it up with a lot of skill and ability, and he’s only going to continue to ascend…”
“You see a guy who’s playing with urgency and an attacking nature,” added Idzik “We want our whole offense to feel that way, and that’s why we’ve really been pushing that emphasis this week.”
That offense is looking to bounce back from an outing in which Dave Canales’s team gained only 255 yards on 61 plays (4.2 average yards per play) in the 26-10 loss at Jacksonville. Young, who played mistake-free football the final three weeks of 2024, committed three turnovers vs. the Jaguars.
All told, the Panthers’ attack is hoping to fare better at Arizona on Sunday as it did last Sunday. Of course, McMillan—who has already made a positive impression on one member of the Cardinals’ secondary—returns to the state where he made his mark in three seasons with the Wildcats.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN analyst breaks down what went wrong with Bryce Young Week 1
Panthers vs. Cardinals: Experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup
PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Panthers
Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Panthers’ injury report for Week 2