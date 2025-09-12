All Panthers

Cards star Budda Baker pays high compliment to Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan

One of the league's top safeties had some praise for the eighth overall pick in April’s draft as the Panthers prepare to clash with the Cardinals in Arizona.

Russell Baxter

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) wraps up with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) on a play that was called back during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) wraps up with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) on a play that was called back during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

He comes off a 10-tackle game in his team’s 20-13 victory at New Orleans. Arizona Cardinals’ safety Budda Baker is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time First Team All-Pro. Not bad for a player who just began his ninth season in the National Football League.

Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made his NFL regular-season debut last Sunday at Jacksonville. In a 26-10 loss, he was targeted nine times by quarterback Bryce Young. The eighth overall selection April’s draft caught five passes for 68 yards. The former University of Arizona standout did not reach the end zone, as Young’s lone touchdown pass went to running back Chuba Hubbard.

As the Panthers and Cardinals prepare for this Sunday’s meeting at Arizona, the nine-year defender spoke well of the rookie wideout. Keep in mind that the 29-year-old performer has seen his share of star wide receivers during his career, and got to practice for four years against Larry Fitzgerald.

Cardinals’ S Budda Baker is impressed with Panthers’ WR Tetairoa McMillan

The 6’4”, 219-pound target hopes to take advantage of an Arizona defense that gave up just 315 total yards in last week’s victory at New Orleans. Saints’ quarterback Spencer Rattler finished with 214 yards through the air, but Jonathan Gannon’s defense did not allow a touchdown pass. The Cardinals recorded only one sack on 47 pass plays.

What could be fun to watch would be an encounter between McMillan and fellow rookie Will Johnson. The second-round pick of the Cardinals in April had a strong debut in the seven-point victory over the Saints. He was credited with one solo tackle and three passes defensed. After one week of play around the league, the former University of Michigan product is Pro Football Focus’ second-ranked cornerback behind only the New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner.

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

ESPN analyst breaks down what went wrong with Bryce Young Week 1

Panthers vs. Cardinals: Experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup

PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Panthers

Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Panthers’ injury report for Week 2

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.