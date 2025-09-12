Cards star Budda Baker pays high compliment to Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan
He comes off a 10-tackle game in his team’s 20-13 victory at New Orleans. Arizona Cardinals’ safety Budda Baker is a seven-time Pro Bowler and a two-time First Team All-Pro. Not bad for a player who just began his ninth season in the National Football League.
Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan made his NFL regular-season debut last Sunday at Jacksonville. In a 26-10 loss, he was targeted nine times by quarterback Bryce Young. The eighth overall selection April’s draft caught five passes for 68 yards. The former University of Arizona standout did not reach the end zone, as Young’s lone touchdown pass went to running back Chuba Hubbard.
As the Panthers and Cardinals prepare for this Sunday’s meeting at Arizona, the nine-year defender spoke well of the rookie wideout. Keep in mind that the 29-year-old performer has seen his share of star wide receivers during his career, and got to practice for four years against Larry Fitzgerald.
Cardinals’ S Budda Baker is impressed with Panthers’ WR Tetairoa McMillan
The 6’4”, 219-pound target hopes to take advantage of an Arizona defense that gave up just 315 total yards in last week’s victory at New Orleans. Saints’ quarterback Spencer Rattler finished with 214 yards through the air, but Jonathan Gannon’s defense did not allow a touchdown pass. The Cardinals recorded only one sack on 47 pass plays.
What could be fun to watch would be an encounter between McMillan and fellow rookie Will Johnson. The second-round pick of the Cardinals in April had a strong debut in the seven-point victory over the Saints. He was credited with one solo tackle and three passes defensed. After one week of play around the league, the former University of Michigan product is Pro Football Focus’ second-ranked cornerback behind only the New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner.
