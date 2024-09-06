Panthers rookie Xavier Legette on preparing for his NFL debut
The Carolina Panthers are ready to begin a new chapter of football starting on Sunday in their season opener against the New Orleans Saints. For (potential) franchise quarterback Bryce Young it's a new chance to prove he can thrive in the NFL after an absymal rookie year. One thing Young has working in his favor this year is a much-improved skill group compared to 2023.
The biggest addition to the group is the team's first-round draft pick, former South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. Here's what Legette had to say yesterday about preparing to make his NFL debut this weekend.
Legette had a pretty quiet first four college seasons with the Gamecocks, but he broke out in 2023 with 71 catches, 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. That was good enough to get him picked by Carolina at the end of the first round of the draft. According to the Consensus Big Board, Legette was the 10th-best wide receiver prospect in his class.
