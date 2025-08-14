Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan & Mike Jackson highlights from Panthers-Texans joint practice
The Carolina Panthers' wide receiver room just might be their deepest and strongest position group going into the 2025 season. You might never have known it based on what we saw Friday evening against the Cleveland Browns, though.
Adam Thielen played all of about 30 seconds, Xavier Legette got himself ejected in the first quarter and after an initial explosive 29-yard catch Tetairoa McMillan dropped two passes and earned a "loser" label from some analysts. It seems they were determined to reverse those narratives at today's joint practice against an elite Houston Texans defense.
Here are a few highlights from Bryce Young and company.
Xavier Legette's double move TD
The play of the day was this gorgeous touchdown by Xavier Legette, who pulled off a nasty double move on the defender to get just enough separation to pull in a catch for six points.
Tetairoa McMillan goes 80+ yards
Carolina's top-10 overall pick also notched a big touchdown, taking a pass from Bryce Young and tacking on a ton of YAC for a touchdown against superstar cornerback Derek Stingley.
Mike Jackson picks C.J. Stroud
It wasn't all offense for the Panthers, either. With Jaycee Horn still out with a hand injury, Mike Jackson stepped up and made a huge play, picking off C.J. Stroud.
Mitchell Evans, Tre'Von Moehrig and Nick Scott also drew attention from observers for plays during the practice, but there's no video to be found.
The Panthers will be taking it easy tomorrow - at most doing walk-throughs in preparation for their second preseason game of the year on Saturday against the Texans at 1:00 p.m. eastern time.
