The Patriots’ Options to Replace Drake Maye Are Bleak

The Patriots’ disaster of a 2026 season has gone from bad to potentially unsalvageable.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported, New England is concerned that quarterback Drake Maye fractured his ankle in the team’s 35–10 loss to the Lions in Germany on Sunday.

After leading the Patriots’ offense on an 11-play, 60-yard drive into Detroit territory on the game’s opening drive, Maye dropped back to pass on third-and-goal before being sacked and having his ankle rolled up on by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Though he walked off the field on his own, the 24-year-old was taken to the locker room and did not return to the game.

While the Patriots returned home to Foxborough, Mass., late Sunday night, Maye stayed overseas for further testing—which reportedly revealed what is believed to be a fractured right ankle that will keep him out “indefinitely, if not for the season.”

The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources. Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season. pic.twitter.com/54Znb8Xwug — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026

“Out of caution, Drake stayed back,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning. “He’ll be traveling back here shortly. Just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back, and safely. [With] the things that go around injuries, I just wanted to make sure that everything was in line for him to travel … and he’ll be returning here shortly.”

Backup Tommy DeVito took over the Patriots’ offense for the remainder of Sunday’s game, and the results weren’t pretty. The quarterback led New England to only seven points and 91 offensive yards, completing 50% of his passes and throwing an ugly interception to Lions cornerback Roger McCreary on a play where he missed several open receivers. DeVito also took four sacks, posting a passer rating of 54.3.

With Maye potentially sidelined for the remainder of the season and the trade deadline now passed , it will likely be the DeVito show in New England for the foreseeable future. The Patriots’ only other in-house option is rookie seventh-round pick Behren Morton, who served as the club’s emergency third quarterback to begin the season.

Vrabel was asked Monday morning whether the Patriots need to go out and get another quarterback, to which he said he “doesn’t see that being the case right now,” before noting that the team will “have conversations and will discuss it.”

“Tommy and Behren have been in our system,” he continued. “... Behren’s been improving, been working each week, and I know that if he has to play for us, that he’ll be ready to go. I’m excited for this challenge, and I hope that everybody else is.”

Still, there are a handful of quarterbacks on the open market who could make sense for the Patriots.

Some familiar names could help weather the quarterbacking storm

Jimmy Garoppolo has plenty of familiarity with Josh McDaniels' system. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though the options are admittedly bleak, four quarterbacks are available, who, given their familiarity with the Patriots’ coaching staff and offensive system, could be options to close out 2026.

They could at least provide some much-needed experience and stability for the final stretch.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Drafted by the Patriots in 2014, Jimmy Garoppolo spent his first three-plus NFL seasons under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He was then traded to the 49ers in 2017 before signing with the Raiders as a free agent in ’23, reuniting with McDaniels who had taken Las Vegas’s head coaching job the season before.

After backing up Matthew Stafford with the Rams in 2024 and ’25, Garoppolo still hasn’t signed anywhere in ’26. However, he told NFL insider Josina Anderson that he’s “ready to play, in the right situation.” A return to the Patriots could offer that for the 35-year-old.

Most importantly, even if Garoppolo didn’t play, his knowledge of McDaniels’s system could be a valuable resource for DeVito and the rest of the quarterback room.

Will Levis

The Titans selected Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, Vrabel’s final year coaching in Tennessee. He spent the majority of his rookie season behind veterans Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis before taking over midway through the year.

After being waived by the Titans during final roster cuts this past April, Levis signed with the Jets practice squad in late September. He would need to be signed to the Patriots’ active roster for a reunion to unfold. Still, his familiarity with Vrabel and several other coaches on New England’s offensive staff makes Levis an intriguing option.

Ryan Tannehill

Speaking of Titans connections, Tennessee traded for Tannehill from the Dolphins ahead of Vrabel’s second season at the helm. He spent five seasons with the club, earned the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2019, and took the Titans to the postseason three times.

Tannehill has been out of the league since 2023 and announced his retirement midway through the ’25 season. If the Patriots want a Philip Rivers–esque signing , then Tannehill could very well be their man.

Ben Wooldridge

After going undrafted, former Fresno State and Louisiana quarterback Ben Wooldridge signed with the Patriots as a UDFA in May 2025 and spent the offseason with the club behind Maye and then backup Joshua Dobbs. The Patriots released him before the start of the 2025 season.

Woolridge then signed with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL in January 2026 before being released in March. He’s since signed with the CFL’s Calgary Stampeders. While a less conventional option than the other names on this list, Woolridge at least knows the Patriots’ offense and could reasonably serve as another option.