Jacoby Brissett Gets Honest About Patriots Strange QB Plan
Jacoby Brissett is currently the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, but everyone knows he is not the long-term answer for the club.
The Patriots' future is right behind Brissett on the depth chart: Drake Maye.
New England signed Brissett in free agency knowing that it would be taking a quarterback with its first-round draft pick. It ended up selecting Maye third overall, placing Brissett in a bridge starter role.
The Pats have even been employing a very specific practice strategy in which they actually give Maye 30 percent of the first-team reps.
But what does Brissett think about that?
"It is very unique," Brissett said, via Mike Giardi of The Boston Sports Journal. "I don't control that, to be honest with you, so, man, I just go about my business and try to just focus on myself as far as not too much, I guess, stressing about that."
Brissett has certainly not looked great in his first three starts this season, throwing for 363 yards and a touchdown while completing 60.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 79.9.
In the veteran's defense, he is playing behind a horrendous offensive line and has been battered by opposing defenses, which is one of the reasons why the Patriots are delaying starting Maye.
Maye did make his NFL regular-season debut against the New York Jets in Week 3, but that came in the fourth quarter after the game was already well in hand.
Whether or not New England will permanently switch to Maye at some point this year remains to be seen, but given the state of the offensive line and the fact that the Pats are severely lacking in weapons, it may be wise to keep Maye sidelined until 2025.
The Patriots are 1-2 and will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
