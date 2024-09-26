Patriots Legend Rob Gronkowski Calls Out Refs, Chiefs
Former New England Patriots superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski has been very vocal about the NFL since retiring. He has appeared on a ton of podcasts and talk shows and has not been shy about speaking his mind.
Most recently, he has gained a lot of attention for his comments about NFL referees.
During a recent appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" with Kay Adams, Gronkowski stated that he thinks the Kansas City Chiefs get "way more" favorable calls from the refs.
"I would say so. I didn't really get calls. I was double-teamed... I was basically executed off the line of scrimmage half the time. And five yards into the route, then they would call pass interference on me when I was trying to get the guy off of me," Gronkowski said.
Those are the exact sentiments that many fans have. There has been a lot of frustration in recent years with how the Chiefs seem to get some calls that other teams may not get.
Just a few years ago, most of the NFL complained about how many calls the Patriots would get. In Gronkowskis' mind, at least, New England wasn't getting even close to the kind of calls that Kansas City is receiving.
Of course, the Chiefs have won two straight Super Bowls. They are looking to three-peat this season.
Led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Kansas City has become the most polarizing team in the NFL. Fans either love them or hate them. There really isn't much in-between, especially since Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.
No matter what fans think about the players or Swift, the Chiefs have seemingly benefitted from quite a few calls. Gronkowski is not the only one that has opened up and talked about it.
It's always interesting to hear the thoughts of former players. Gronkowski has stirred up some drama with this recent take, but it's hard to argue against his thoughts on the situation.
